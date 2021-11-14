SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $75.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.

NYSE SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 204.37%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

