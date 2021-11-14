SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $75.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SEAS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.73.
NYSE SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.31.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $183,220.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
