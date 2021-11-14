Security National Trust Co. Buys 2,685 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10,740.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $216.98 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $203.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

