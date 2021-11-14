Selfkey One Day Volume Reaches $16.55 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $60.35 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00220906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

