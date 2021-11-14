Sema4 (SMFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Sema4 to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

In related news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $165,690.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,324 shares of company stock valued at $790,954 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMFR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

