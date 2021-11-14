Semux Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 40.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $48,929.65 and $7.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00078673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009035 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007622 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005421 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002917 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

