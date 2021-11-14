Shane R. Tackett Sells 1,700 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALK opened at $55.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.81 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

