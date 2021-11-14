Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Cut to C$0.65 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SHERF opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

