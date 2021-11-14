SHIELD Reaches Market Capitalization of $236,551.27 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $236,551.27 and approximately $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

