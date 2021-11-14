Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMMNY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cheuvreux cut Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,745. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.