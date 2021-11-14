Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Up 6.4%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 1,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,085,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIFY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 82.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 608,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

