Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Up 6.4%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 1,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,085,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIFY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
