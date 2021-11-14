Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Trading Up 1.6%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP)’s share price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.39. 2,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 21.75% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

