Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.
SLP stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,875. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.38.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.
