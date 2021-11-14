Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $433,299.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLP stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,875. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.38.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

