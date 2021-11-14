Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCCAF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$29.60 on Tuesday. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

