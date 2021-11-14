Smartshare (SSP) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $528,243.13 and $13,163.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00106174 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00017494 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

