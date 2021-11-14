Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Takes $204,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after acquiring an additional 574,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.06.

NYSE:HD opened at $372.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $375.15. The stock has a market cap of $393.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.77 and a 200-day moving average of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.41%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

