Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

STWRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 97 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

