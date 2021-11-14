Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sohu.com stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

