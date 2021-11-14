SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $16.72 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,618 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 23.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the first quarter worth $61,040,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 775.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 252,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 223,848 shares during the last quarter.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

