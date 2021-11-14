Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15. Sonova has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.