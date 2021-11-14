Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

SOHO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Sotherly Hotels worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

