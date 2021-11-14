Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

SSBK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SSBK opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,519,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,014,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern States Bancshares

