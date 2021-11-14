Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOVO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Sovos Brands stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $26,522,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $17,438,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $11,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $8,249,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $8,111,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

