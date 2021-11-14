SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 555.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

