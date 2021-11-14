SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMLV opened at $120.89 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $122.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.25.

