Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.990-$-0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.97 million.Spire also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.110 EPS.

Shares of SPIR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 710,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. Spire has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

