Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines makes up approximately 1.6% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $23.57 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

