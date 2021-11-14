Splinterlands Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.18 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 14th. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00073822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00096304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,461.58 or 1.00802273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.27 or 0.07048273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

