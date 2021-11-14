Spore Achieves Market Cap of $7.82 Million (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Spore has a market cap of $7.82 million and $76,875.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Spore coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00218986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00085480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

