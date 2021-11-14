Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprott.
SII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of SII opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
