Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprott.

Get Sprott alerts:

SII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 1.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sprott by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sprott by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott by 10.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Sprott by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SII opened at $46.58 on Thursday. Sprott has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprott (SII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.