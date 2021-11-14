Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 37,226 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,226 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Puma Biotechnology worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 32,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.72 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.78). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

