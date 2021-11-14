Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,259,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 361,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after buying an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,030,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.