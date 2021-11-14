Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $689,000 in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $34.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.