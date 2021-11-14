Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth by 255,546.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,714,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711,582 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Marcho Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth by 90.8% during the second quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 663,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 315,977 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,143,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,967,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGC opened at $16.37 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on Altimeter Growth in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Altimeter Growth

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

