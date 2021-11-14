Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,509 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 51.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,812,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 112,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.48 million, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

