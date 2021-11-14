Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 30,155 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,155 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

HCAT opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $558,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,962 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,456. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.37.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

