srnArt Gallery Price Up 1,704.1% Over Last 7 Days (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded up 371.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 1,704.1% against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,843.74 or 1.00009552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.01 or 0.07094762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

