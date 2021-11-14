S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.72. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,358,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,066,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

