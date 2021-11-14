STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $8,059,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 246.48 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

