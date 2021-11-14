Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Stabilus in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stabilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.33 ($80.39).

ETR:STM opened at €64.25 ($75.59) on Friday. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €55.40 ($65.18) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €66.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

