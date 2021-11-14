Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $93,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $76,172.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,802. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

