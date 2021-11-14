Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex International alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SXI opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a 12 month low of $73.01 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,964 shares of company stock worth $417,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.