Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.700-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SWK stock opened at $196.61 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.93.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

