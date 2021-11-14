State Street Corp Acquires 30,895 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $46,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $86.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.