State Street Corp Buys 17,405 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.24% of American Woodmark worth $43,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Woodmark by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

