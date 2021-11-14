State Street Corp Has $43.16 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $43,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $726,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 312,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,088,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.65.

Shares of AXSM opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

