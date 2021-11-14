State Street Corp Increases Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 0.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $42,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after buying an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,161,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCP opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

