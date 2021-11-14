State Street Corp Purchases 520,705 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $44,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

ACI opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

