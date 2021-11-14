State Street Corp Sells 298,293 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of British American Tobacco worth $42,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,306,000 after purchasing an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

