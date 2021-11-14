stETH (Lido) (STETH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00071055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,415.50 or 1.00414939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.42 or 0.07024891 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.