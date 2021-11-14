Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of uniQure Call Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,161 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the typical daily volume of 552 call options.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,231,803. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in uniQure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth approximately $5,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

